Ohio State battles Northwestern in Big Ten Championship: Live Updates

FOURTH QUARTER:
THIRD QUARTER:
11:07 PM: 3rd quarter ends. 45 down, 15 to go.
11:01 PM: Haskins finds the end zone again, connecting on a 29-yard pass to freshman wideout Chris Olave. PAT from Haubeil is good.
Buckeyes up 31-21 with just over a minute remaining in the 3rd.
11:00 PM: Ohio State mover deeper into Northwestern territory with a 16-yard completion to Victor.
10:51 PM: This is officially a roller coaster ride. Haskins has a fumble forced by sophomore defensive back Travis Whillock and the Wildcats recover at 4:51 of the 3rd.
10:48 PM: Ohio State defense comes up HUGE with a much-needed INT. Thorson pass picked by junior cornerback Damon Arnette.
10:42 PM: Wildcats are swarming right now. Haskins pass to junior wideout Binjimen Victor was close, but not close enough on 3rd and 18. Buckeyes have to punt.
10:37 PM: Northwestern momentum building in the second half with a two-yard touchdown pass from Thorson to junior wideout Cameron Green. Kuhbander’s PAT is good.
Wildcats drive 85 yards for the touchdown to cut the lead to four. Buckeyes up 24-21.
10: 31 PM: Wildcats driving—Bowser gets inside the Ohio State 50 on a 20-yard run.
10: 25 PM: Haskins is brought down by junior defensive lineman Joe Gaziano–his 7th sack of the season. Haskins loses nine yards on the play and the Buckeyes have to punt at 11:27 of the 3rd.
10:16 PM: Wildcats come out of the locker room swinging and scores on the opening drive of the second half. Thorson takes off from the line and runs 18 yards for a touchdown. PAT from Kuhbander is good.
Northwestern cuts the Ohio State lead to 10. Buckeyes up 24-14.
10:12 PM: Second half kickoff!
SECOND QUARTER:
9:46 PM: Ohio State takes their 17-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
9:41 PM: WOW! Haskins hits McLaurin AGAIN! McLaurin adds six to the Buckeyes' lead on a 42-yard touchdown and Haubeil hits the extra point. Ohio State leads 24-7 with 1:21 to go before the half.
9:25 PM: Ohio State extends their lead to 17-7 on a 42-yard Blake Haubeil field goal.
9:18 PM: OUCH! Thorson gets sacked by the Buckeyes' sophomore defensive end Chase Young and fumbles the ball. It’s Northwestern’s second turnover of the game. Ball recovered by junior safety Jordan Fuller.
9:10 PM: Northwestern returns the favor, senior cornerback Montre Hartage intercepts Haskins at 11:16 of the second. INT is the 10th of Hartage’s career.
9:05 PM: Buckeyes stall Wildcats' momentum, picking off a Clayton Thorson pass in the end zone. Freshman cornerback Shaun Wade gets the INT—his third of the season.
FIRST QUARTER:
8:50 PM: Ohio State sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins runs two yards for a touchdown! Buckeyes up 14-7 at 3:29 of the first.
8:47 PM: Haskins looks sharp, connecting with McLaurin again for 22 yards.
8:41 PM: Northwestern strikes back. Junior running back John Moten IV runs 77 yards for a touchdown. Game tied 7-7.
8:31 PM: Northwestern goes 3-and-out on their first possession—freshman running back Isaiah Bowser stuffed for no gain on 3rd and 1.
8:24 PM: Dwayne Haskins started 4-for-4 and found wideout Terry McLaurin in the endzone to take a 7-0 lead at 10:31 of the first.
8:16 PM: Ohio State got off to a fast start in the Big Ten championship, scoring on the opening drive after Northwestern won the toss and deferred.
No. 6 Ohio State faces off against No. 21 Northwestern at 8 p.m. tonight with a Big Ten championship on the line.
The Buckeyes come into Lucas Oil Stadium as two-touchdown favorites over the Wildcats.
Ohio State ran over Michigan during Rivalry Week to secure a spot in the championship game, but a loss to Purdue in late October looks likely to cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff, even if they win tonight.
Northwestern comes into Indianapolis 8-4, hoping to make the committee’s decision easier next week with an underdog victory an Ohio State program that has won at least a share of the conference championship eight times since 2000.
The Wildcats last won a shared title in 2000, but haven’t held the title alone since 1995.
