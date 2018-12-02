Ohio St. to play PAC-12 champs in Rose Bowl

Michigan to play Florida in Peach Bowl

Ohio St. to play PAC-12 champs in Rose Bowl
Ohio State narrowly missed out on another shot at a national championship when Oklahoma was selected to be the number 4 seed in the College Football Playoffs.
By WTOL Newsroom | December 2, 2018 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 5:32 PM

(WTOL) - The wait is over and the news isn’t necessarily happy for the newly crowned Big Ten Champions.

Ohio State narrowly missed out on another shot at a national championship when Oklahoma was selected to be the number 4 seed in the College Football Playoffs.

As a consolation prize the Buckeyes will play the PAC-12 champion Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, CA.

The Rose Bowl is traditionally played between the top Big 10 and PAC-12 schools.

Michigan, which lost to Ohio State in their final game of the regular season will play the University of Florida in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 in Atlanta.

The other teams that will play in the College Football Playoffs are Number 1 Alabama, who will play Number 4 Oklahoma, and Number 2 Clemson, who will play Number 3 Notre Dame. Both of those games will be on December 29.

The national championship game will be on Monday January 7.

Here are the rest of the bowl games, arranged by date:

Dec. 15

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

New Mexico Bowl North Texas vs. Utah State

AutoNation Cure Bowl Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl Fresno State vs. TBD

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl TBD vs Appalachian State

Dec. 18

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 19

DXL Frisco Bowl

Dec. 20

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 21

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl FIU vs. Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Dollar General Bowl

SoFi Hawai’i Bowl Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii

Dec. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 27

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Dec. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Camping World Bowl West Virginia vs. Syracuse

Valero Alamo Bowl Iowa State vs. Washington State

Dec. 29

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan

Belk Bowl

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Dec. 31

Redbox Bowl

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Hyundai Sun Bowl

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

VRBO Citrus Bowl Kentucky vs. Penn State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Allstate Sugar Bowl No. 15 Texas vs. No.5 Georgia

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.