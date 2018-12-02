Ohio St. to play PAC-12 champs in Rose Bowl

(WTOL) - The wait is over and the news isn’t necessarily happy for the newly crowned Big Ten Champions.
Ohio State narrowly missed out on another shot at a national championship when Oklahoma was selected to be the number 4 seed in the College Football Playoffs.
As a consolation prize the Buckeyes will play the PAC-12 champion Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, CA.
The Rose Bowl is traditionally played between the top Big 10 and PAC-12 schools.
Michigan, which lost to Ohio State in their final game of the regular season will play the University of Florida in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 in Atlanta.
The other teams that will play in the College Football Playoffs are Number 1 Alabama, who will play Number 4 Oklahoma, and Number 2 Clemson, who will play Number 3 Notre Dame. Both of those games will be on December 29.
The national championship game will be on Monday January 7.
Here are the rest of the bowl games, arranged by date:
Dec. 15
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl North Texas vs. Utah State
AutoNation Cure Bowl Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl Fresno State vs. TBD
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl TBD vs Appalachian State
Dec. 18
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 19
DXL Frisco Bowl
Dec. 20
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 21
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl FIU vs. Toledo
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Birmingham Bowl
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Dollar General Bowl
SoFi Hawai’i Bowl Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl
Cheez-It Bowl
Dec. 27
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Dec. 28
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Camping World Bowl West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Valero Alamo Bowl Iowa State vs. Washington State
Dec. 29
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan
Belk Bowl
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Dec. 31
Redbox Bowl
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Hyundai Sun Bowl
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
VRBO Citrus Bowl Kentucky vs. Penn State
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State
Allstate Sugar Bowl No. 15 Texas vs. No.5 Georgia
