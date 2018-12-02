Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: December 2

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An incident that happened in August sparked an inter-agency, inter-governmental police face-off that has the police chief who who didn’t pull a gun right in the cross-hairs of a serious controversy.
Also in the middle of that debate is Perrysburg city councilman Haraz Ghanbari.
Ghanbari most recently served as director of military and veterans affairs at the University of Toledo.
He served in Bosnia while in the U.S. Army, Afghanistan while in the Navy and has even served at he White House.
Ghanbari is a graduate of Kent State University.
The incident on which this whole thing centers took place in August; a police chase and a hostage taken in Perrysburg Township.
Watch as Ghanbari discusses the incident.
One day ago, some 131 Americans were alive, people who in that day lost their lives to this country’s opioid epidemic.
The addiction has hit especially hard among this country’s more “experienced” citizens.
Could it be because as recently as 1999, we were being told that opioids are not addictive, but were the best way for older Americans to treat pain?
Dr. Nancy Orel is the executive director of research for the Optimal Aging Institute at Bowling Green State University.
It was the New England Medical Journal that had the “No worries about addiction” editorial, but Dr. Orel points out that other things we’ve learned were at one time not considered so.
Watch as she discusses the opioid epidemic and the more on the medical community as a whole.
