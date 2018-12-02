6 kids, 1 adult injured after car crashes into Sandusky Co. creek

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A car filled with six kids and one adult drove off the side of the road and into a creek in Sandusky Co. Saturday night.
This happened around 10 p.m. on CR 213 just west of Clyde, OH.
Melissa Leiby was headed westbound on CR 213 when she drove off of the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in a creek.
Five of the children were taken to Fremont Memorial Hospital and one child was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.
The names of the children and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Leiby was also taken to Fremont Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
This story is developing.
