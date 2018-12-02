Crafters come together to make kids' wishes come true

MAUMEE (WTOL) - There was a special holiday arts and crafts show Saturday at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee.
It’s a show — they like to say — that is crafting wishes.
It’s a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish now in its 13th year.
$10 thousand dollars will be raised.
The inspiration for all this is Marissa Elmore, who as a four-year-old was diagnosed with cancer.
She won her battle and a trip to Disneyworld courtesy of Make-A-Wish.
“It gave her something to look forward to. She was only four. Her world was kind of small but knowing she could go to Disneyworld and meet Mickey and Cinderella really made her journey a lot easier,” said Marissa’s mom Tracey Elmore.
One hundred crafters came to the Rec Center.
If they had a blue balloon floating over their booth 10% of sales goes to Make-A-Wish.
Jennifer Lott’s business ‘Can’t Pick One Creation’ was one of them.
“I love the idea of helping a child get their wish,” said Jennifer.
Last year, that child was eleven-year-old Olivia Nitz whose stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma is now in remission.
She too went to Disneyworld with her family.
“Honestly it was everything. It was a time for the three of us to have fun and forget about everything she’s going through, everything we’ve been dealing with. It was incredible. Beyond words,” said Olivia’s mom Tiffany Nitz.
Marissa is now a healthy 18-year-old freshman at Ohio University.
The craft show is a way for her and her family to pay it forward after their trip to Disneyworld fourteen years ago.
“It was such an awesome experience. I felt every child deserves to have that rainbow at the end of their journey,” said Tracey Elmore.
