Country music legend Garth Brooks reflects on first-ever concert ahead of special

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A history-making performance for Garth Brooks and a CBS special event as 85,000 fans pack in for the first concert ever at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.: No pressure, right?
“Yeah, that’ll make you pretty nervous, pretty scared, all the good feelings though, but I’ll tell 'ya two lines into the first song, you totally forgot about it all,” says Brooks.
Brooks spoke to Nichole Vrsansky on Wednesday morning about the live performance. The concert was held in October, but it will air at 8 p.m. Sunday in a CBS primetime special.
Garth says it was a party, but he says the performance was actually much more than that. It was genuine, sincere and something that truly moved him.
“What’s going to steal your heart are those individual faces singing every word, crying, laughing, it’s beautiful, the magic that night, I’ve never seen this happen, the magic there that night was captured on film,” says Brooks.
The Notre Dame concert kicks off a major stadium tour for Garth that also includes St. Louis, Mo. and Glendale, Ari. He says another city will be announced right before Christmas, but after that, he’s not sure of the schedule.
We asked if one of his stadium tour stops will include Cleveland. He says Ohio and Pennsylvania are always his biggest fan club states.
“It’s a joy and a privilege to get to play there. And there’s a guaranteed good time when we roll in there so I can’t imagine a stadium tour not coming somewhere right on top of you or right around you,” says Brooks.
The CBS special “Garth: Live at Notre Dame” airs Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on Cleveland 19.
