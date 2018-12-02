Chilly Air Returns This Week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s back to December reality this week with highs in the 30′s through the upcoming weekend. Scattered rain showers will begin to mix with snow early Monday, eventually switching to all snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. More scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with perhaps enough snow just to coat the ground. A better organized snow maker is eyeing Thursday with an inch or so of accumulation possible. The coldest spell of the next 10 days will be into the weekend. Signs continue to point toward a warm-up by the middle of the month.