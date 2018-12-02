BGSU improv troupe raises more than $1K for domestic violence shelter

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Union Theater on Bowling Green State University’s campus was packed with people ready to laugh and give back on Saturday night.
The school’s all-female improv troupe, “Lady Parts," holds their multi-faceted comedy show called “Women in Comedy” each year to raise money for The Cocoon, a domestic violence shelter in Bowling Green.
"Women in Comedy has always raised money for The Cocoon. Their values in supporting women in crisis directly aligns with our goals as an organization,” said show organizer and BGSU senior, Sam Abrass.
The shelter’s mission is “to provide safety, healing, and justice across the lifespan for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, their children, and all of those affected by abuse.”
This year, the girls raised $1,153 for the cause, the most money raised in the show’s history.
The money is thanks in part to local businesses and artists who donated gifts to be included in a raffle. People were able to buy tickets to win items from Pisanello’s, Rapid Fired Pizza, The Woodland Mall Theater, Perrysburg Theater and For Keeps, as well as other fun prizes like a chance to perform in a “Lady Parts” show and hand-made pieces of art.
Saturday marked the seventh year of the group’s fundraiser. It started as an event that was put on by women from other co-ed improv teams on BG’s campus, and is what eventually led to the formation of “Lady Parts” as its own group. They became an official team on campus in 2016.
The team has been actively planning this year’s show since the beginning of the semester. They have had to organize raffle prizes, find a venue, book perfomers and of course, work on their material, and it all came to fruition on Saturday night.
The show featured a wide range of voices and comedic styles. The group even expanded their show’s lineup this year to include more funny people from across the region.
The energy held strong throughout the two-hour show, as stand-up comedians, improvisers, storytellers and singers performed to an attentive audience.
“I am incredibly proud of my team and all of the guest performers we had. The outcome was beyond my goals and dreams for this show this year,” Abrass said. “The strength, creativity and support of my team is something I don’t think I’ll ever experience again.”
“Lady Parts” will have more shows in the spring, including a smaller version of “Women in Comedy” in which they will, again, be raising money for The Cocoon.
You can follow their progress and look for upcoming show’s on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.