Wood Co. Airport seeks money from Commissioners for runway re-striping

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Landing a plane in Wood County can be tricky, especially when it's foggy like it was on Friday.
It's even more challenging when you can barely see the painted lines on the runway.
The Wood County Regional Airport is asking county commissioners for close to $68 thousand to re-stripe the runways there.
It's been almost 10-years since they the lines were last painted. "So anything we can do here to benefit them to be able to see what's going on on the runway, it really helps out,” said Wood County Airport Manager Mark Black. The airport is also the home to the BG Flight Center.
Bowling Green State University aviation students do their training here, making it even more important for them to have safe take-off and landing conditions.
BGSU say they have expressed their concerns to airport officials.
“There’s areas on the runway that they have to land within when they do their flight check with the FAA, so they can get their pilot license,” said Black. “So if those lines are not painted very well it makes it harder to see and its harder for them to complete their pilot training and get their certificates." If the airport does get the funding, they will have to wait until the weather warms up to paint the lines.
Money would come from the Wood County Commissioner’s budget.
