Warm and rainy start to your weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperatures are on the rise today, and so are the chances of rain.
The usual daytime high around 4 p.m. will be in the high 40s, and temperatures will slowly climb to the low 50s before dawn.
A warm front will bring widespread rain throughout the day along with gusty winds up to 25 mph in the late afternoon through sunset. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain by midnight.
The rain is expected to continue through morning.
On Sunday, the chance of showers continues throughout the day.
Expect mostly cloudy skies temperatures warming up to 54 degrees as the warm southern air settles in for just one day.
We will be back in the mid 30s by Monday with a chance of snow later in the week.
