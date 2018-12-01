Volunteers at Scott High School build beds for area families in need

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The community came together to make beds for children and families in need on Saturday.
The organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace worked with volunteers at Scott High School to make it happen.
The long term goal of the group is to make sure everyone in our area has a bed to sleep in at night.
Volunteers were hoping to make up to 50 beds.
“The builds are a lot of fun but actually going out and doing the deliveries and meeting the families, seeing the conditions that they're living in and being able to help out even with just a bed or two it makes all the difference in the world to these families," said volunteer Shawna Horvath, Co-President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
If you are in need of a bed for your child or children you can visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.