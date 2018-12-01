Restaurant seeks to help Toledo teen battling brain cancer for the second time

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo family recently learned their 13-year-old son's stage four brain cancer returned and is now more aggressive.
“You think you’re about to reach the point where you’re done and then it’s just back,” said mother Patricia Goldthwaite. “And not just back, but worse.”
This may be his last Christmas, so to help one local restaurant is pitching in.
It may look like just an ordinary ornament, but for a local family it means so much more. Ornaments are going to help their son battling stage four brain cancer.
Nicholas Fendley, 13, was diagnosed with brain cancer at just eight years old. He fought hard battling chemo, radiation, surgery and more.
He was in remission for a period, but in 2017 his cancer returned with vengeance. This time the cancer appeared in his brain stem.
Doctors told his mother his cancer was inoperable and the only option for treatment is a new pill that hasn’t proven effective for Nicholas yet.
“This experimental drug is about our last hope so we’re just kind of hoping to make the holidays good for him,” said Patricia, Nicholas’ mom. “But like the finances with me not working makes it really hard.”
Patricia takes care of Nicholas full-time and is constantly worrying about his health, staying up on their bills and helping their other three kids. She said she hasn’t had time to think about Christmas, let alone afford it.
Meanwhile, the Brownstone Tavern on west Alexis Road was looking for a local family to adopt for Christmas and heard their story. They knew they needed to help the 13-year-old who loves cars, puzzles and cracking a joke.
“It takes your breath away because you don’t expect people to want to help you,” said Goldthwaite.
"I'm just very thankful that we can give back to the community and we want to set a good example for other businesses in the area and other restaurants that maybe they could do the same thing," said Emily Hofman, a hostess at Brownstone Tavern.
The Brownstone Tavern hopes to make this Christmas memorable for Nicholas. They have a tree set up in their restaurant that once was bare, but little by little, customers have bought ornaments to go on the tree. Those decorations equal a donation to the family.
“Most of the customers are getting a bulb or two, some are getting more,” said Veronia Imo, a waitress. “There’s a couple of people who donated $100 here and there. We really appreciate all the help.”
The fundraiser will continue at the restaurant through December 15. Organizers hope to raise close to $2,000 for Nicholas’ family to ease their burden as they face this uphill battle.
As Nicholas' health continues to decline, his mother, Patricia, said the donations and personalized cards will bring a smile back to his face.
“It’s (cancer) ugly. It’s vomit. It’s pills. It’s misery, so anything you can do to improve the life of a kid with cancer is awesome.”
You can purchase an ornament at the Brownstone Tavern for just $5.
If you would like to follow Nicholas’ journey you can request to follow his Facebook page here, there his mother also listed some of the items their family could use this Christmas if you feel so inclined.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.