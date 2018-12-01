ONLY ON 11: Mother, chief investigator speak about Skelton Brothers case

(WTOL) - It’s been more than eight years since the three Skelton brothers went missing and the Michigan State Police are still getting tips on the case.
Detective Lieutenant Brewer has chased down leads in nearly 40 states, but as the years pass by, both he and the boy's mother, Tanya Zuvers, are convinced that the boys father is the only person who can truly say what happened to the boys.
Skelton is eligible for parole exactly two years from Thursday.
"We're getting very close I believe to bringing some closure to this. I firmly believe that," Brewer said.
Brewer has been investigating the Skelton brothers case since 2013.
He, like Zuvers, believe the case can be solved if the boy’s father, John Skelton, comes forward.
"Answers are out there. Well, I don't know so much about out there, but with John Skelton, the answers lie with him," Zuvers said.
"The family knows certain things and at some point in time we'll be able to share more," Brewer said.
While they can't be more specific with WTOL 11 at this time, Zuvers trusts that Detective Lieutenant Bowers and his team will bring their family closure.
“We will find them. I have come to terms that realistically, they are probably not alive, and I hope. I still have that hope that I’m wrong,” Zuvers said.
