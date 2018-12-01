A Major Warm Up Ahead, But Snow is Right Behind it!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tonight will remain hazy and rainy as a few scattered showers and downpours work in near midnight. Temperatures will actually start to rise through the 40s overnight.
Sunday will start off mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures near 50 by sunrise. Highs will jump into the upper 50s by the afternoon with scattered showers and even a stray thunderstorm possible later in the day. A sharp cold front will push in by evening and temperatures will plummet back into the 30s again.
Monday, a winter mix will bring the threat of rain/sleet and snow with highs in the upper 30s.
Next Week: Winter blast returns with frigid temperatures and snow chances.
