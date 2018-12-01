‘Lights Before Christmas’ is an event for the whole family

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We were so happy to have kicked off the holiday season LIVE here on WTOL 11, last Friday with our Lights Before Christmas special.
It takes a lot of people to make that annual display happen, and we want to make sure you don’t miss your chance of seeing it.
Watch as Kim Haddix from the Toledo Zoo discusses why this is a must-see event for the whole family.
We love our Toledo Zoo lights and we want the whole country to know. The zoo is up once again for favorite zoo holiday lights display.
Last year, your votes helped the zoo win the contest, and they need your help again.
Voting closes on December 10.
