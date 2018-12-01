It’s police vs. fire in charity hockey game this weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s Toledo Fire vs Toledo Police in the eighth annual 'Battle of the Badges’ hockey game on Saturday before the Walleye game at the Huntington Center. Since 2010, the rivalry has been raising money for charity.
This year, Toledo Fire is sending their money to Local 92's charities.
Toledo Police is raising money for at-risk youth in the city.
One dollar of every ticket goes to the charity of the team you choose to support.
So far, Toledo Police have nabbed the trophy seven times.
"We play for a trophy. We play to raise money for our charities. But yeah, there are bragging rights there too. We see these guys on the street every day,” said Toledo Police officer Stephen Bates.
Perhaps because of their record, players for TFD were wary of making a game prediction.
"Everyone keeps asking me to make a prediction, and I'm not going to fall suit to the same things the Michigan Wolverines fell into last week. I'm just going to make a prediction that we're going to have fun and raise a lot of money,” said Kyle Getzinger who will suit up for Toledo Fire.
The game starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are sixteen dollars, but that’s not all.
Your ticket will also get you into the Toledo Walleye game afterwards.
