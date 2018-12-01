Irish and Huskies ready for latest chapter of rivalry

"When you play each other in December it's more of a, we're going all the way over there and they are going all the way over here and we happen to be passing each other on the street corner," Auriemma quipped after a win over DePaul on Wednesday. "Somebody's going to say something and somebody is going to say something, then we're going to slap each other around a little bit and then go home and then say, 'See you in March.' We know they're out there and they know we're out there and then it just becomes for a couple days, big. Then after that it goes away."