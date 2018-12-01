Ida Parade of Lights the biggest holiday light parade in midwest

IDA, MI (WTOL) - Ida, Michigan opens its holiday door to the world this weekend.
The 36th annual Christmas in Ida Festival is happening Saturday and is hoping to draw upwards of 50,000 people.
The highlight is the largest parade of lights in the Midwest.
The two hour parade sparkles and twinkles every year along Lewis Avenue.
One hundred twenty five glittering floats have already been selected but more are expected to participate.
“We have a set criteria they have to meet. Some regulations. As long as they meet the regulations they’re in the parade,” said volunteer Dale Zorn.
The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. and is preceded by fireworks and entertainment.
“We do have Kelsie May performing in the young country concert and Josh Gracin performing in the country concert. That all starts at 4 p.m.” said Mr. Zorn.
And all day there’s food vendors and arts and crafts.
Shuttle parking lots are set up on each end of Ida along Lewis Avenue to handle the big crowds.
