Family faces issues accessing community donations from Facebook fundraiser for three-year-old’s funeral

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The grieving family of a three-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting, are having trouble accessing community donations from their Facebook fundraiser.
Malachi Barnes' family said they are having trouble accessing over $7,000 in donations from a Facebook Fundraiser started by Malachi’s father.
He started the fundraiser to pay for his son’s funeral. Yet, per a response from Facebook, his family may not see that money until November of next year.
Three-year-old Malachi Barnes was shot and killed Thanksgiving night.
His father was driving him and his two siblings home on northbound I-75. That’s when a car pulled up behind and alongside them, spraying the family with bullets.
Since Malachi’s death, city and community leaders have been speaking out, denouncing gun violence in our city.
The community has helped him raise over seven thousand dollars. He said he has been overwhelmed by the support and generosity, but now Facebook will not pay out the overall amount donated at once.
To receive donations from a fundraiser, a Facebook user much attach a valid US checking account to their account.
Facebook's policy also states that each donation takes five days to process to a user's checking account.
Considering the amount of donations Anthony Barnes has received since last week, it may take until November of next year for his family to receive the fundraiser’s total amount.
Malachi's funeral is now fully funded.
Public visitation will be Monday evening at the House of Day Funeral Home from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Funeral services will take place Tuesday at noon.
