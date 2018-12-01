Dog licenses available for 2019 in Lucas Co.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Right now is the perfect time for dog lovers to get that 2019 Lucas County dog license.
Dog licenses are available now at 31 locations in Lucas County.
The auditor’s office and Lucas County Canine Care and Control say it’s extremely important to have your pooch properly identified and registered.
“If he is lost, he gets a free ride home so we are going to protect the dog from being out, you know, stray too long. But the biggest reason is that it is the law. The law requires us to license our dogs and it is really important to do so because it is a great benefit for them,” said Vincent Wiggins, assistant chief of staff at the office of the auditor.
You can get licenses through the end of January. After that, if your dog is caught unlicensed, you could face a fine.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.