Blissfield police seek help to identify breaking and entering suspect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Blissfield Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.
The incident occurred at 6:38 a.m. on Saturday at The Blissfield Market at 505 E Adrian St.
Video footage shows a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a green flannel jacket, blue jeans and athletic shoes entering the building after breaking out the glass door.
The suspect was inside the business for a very short time and stole an unknown amount of money and other items before leaving the scene.
There is no known vehicle description at this time.
Information can be given by calling the Blissfield Police Department at 517-486-4340 or by email at policeofficer@blissfieldmichigan.gov.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.