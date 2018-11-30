$5,000 worth of meth seized in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized 50 grams of methamphetamine in Wood County on Nov. 27.
The drugs are valued at about $5,000.
Troopers stopped a Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation on I-80. Criminal indicators were observed and police searched the vehicle after their request for a consent search was granted.
Police arrested 28-year-old Adrien Lucienne of Toledo and 19-year-old Jenna Murphy of New York were arrested and are being held in the Wood County Justice Center.
They were charged with possession and trafficking methamphetamine and could face up to 8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine if convicted.
If convicted, each person could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.