UPDATE Columbia Gas: 24- to 48-hour shutdown expected; Elyria schools cancel class; Red Cross opens warming center (shutoff map)

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - It’s about to get even colder throughout Elyria as Columbia Gas has shut off service to more than 2,100 customers.
In light of the shutoff, all Elyria schools will be closed Friday.
Columbia Gas said residents are not at risk, and crews are shutting down service to perform maintenance and repairs--which could last anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.
Given the delays, a warming center has been set up at Eastern Heights Middle School.
Affected areas include Eastern Heights Boulevard and Concord Avenue.
View the complete shutoff map here:
When repairs are complete, crews will visit the home or business of every affected customer to perform an inspection.
Please read the following statement from the utility company:
To help us quickly and safely complete restoration, please note:
◾We need inside access to every affected home or business.
◾An adult must be present to allow our employees to restore service.
◾If you leave, please leave your contact information with your neighbor or on your door.
◾Keep your porch light on.
◾Our employees and contractors carry photo ID and will be happy to show it on request.
◾If pipes are in danger of freezing, leave cold water dripping from faucets... Even a trickle helps prevent freezing.
If residents happen to smell gas, they’re urged to move to a safe place and call 911 and Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.
