Troopers seize 101 pounds of marijuana from man driving U-Haul

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - A California man was arrested after troopers seized more than $235,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in Wood County.
Police stopped a GMC U-Haul box truck on the Ohio Turnpike on Thursday for a lane violation.
Police say criminal indicators were observed and a Walbridge Police Department K-9 was called to the scene and alerted police to drugs in the vehicle.
Police then discovered the 101 pounds of marijuana.
Police arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Ashman and charged him with possession and trafficking of marijuana.
If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
Ashman is being held in the Wood County Justice Center.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.