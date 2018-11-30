Troopers seize 101 pounds of marijuana from man driving U-Haul

Drugs were valued at more than $235,000

By WTOL Newsroom | November 30, 2018 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 12:49 PM

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - A California man was arrested after troopers seized more than $235,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in Wood County.

Police stopped a GMC U-Haul box truck on the Ohio Turnpike on Thursday for a lane violation.

Police say criminal indicators were observed and a Walbridge Police Department K-9 was called to the scene and alerted police to drugs in the vehicle.

Police then discovered the 101 pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Ashman and charged him with possession and trafficking of marijuana.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Ashman is being held in the Wood County Justice Center.

