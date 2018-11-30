13th Annual Crafting Wishes holiday show is this Saturday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The 13th Annual Crafting Wishes holiday craft show.
Marissa Elmore was four years old when she was diagnosed with cancer, short of a kidney. The Make a Wish Foundation funded her trip to Disney World. Since then, the Elmore family has held crafting wishes to pay it forward.
“Seeing the excitement and the happiness of the kids when they come back from their wish. And seeing what an impact it’s made in their lives,” said Tracey Elmore, the event organizer.
The event is from 10 a.m until 4 p.m at the Lucas County Rec Center and will feature more than 100 vendors and crafters as well as family friendly activities
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.