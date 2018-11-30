Suicide rates are at their highest in 50-years

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The CDC says suicide rates are the highest they’ve been in 50 years and these numbers are pushing down life expectancy here in the United States.
The average life expectancy in the United States in now 78 years and seven months, according to the CDC. Suicide and overdose rates play a factor in that. In Ohio suicide rates increased by 36 percent from 1999 to 2016.
Here in Lucas County, suicide rates have been increasing every year sine 2014.
So far in 2018 there have been 71 suicides, not far away from the 81 that happened last year. The coroner’s office said sometimes the holidays can be a factor in these rising numbers because more people become lonely this time of year.
But there is no guarantee the numbers here in Lucas County will continue to increase moving forward.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.