Serial rapist found guilty on all counts

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A jury found Terrell Wynn, the man accused of raping four women he met on dating apps or escort sites, guilty on all counts Friday.
The victims met Terrell Wynn on dating and escort apps like “Skip the Games.” The rapes occurred in April, May, and June of this year.
The three victims who took the stand on Monday said they were escorts who started selling their time for money in order to take care of themselves or their families. The second victim said she was discussing payment for her services with Wynn when he forced himself on her and raped her.
“And the next thing I know he grabbed me up by my neck, and then I got pulled into the back and I begged, ‘Don’t kill me, don’t kill me.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill you.’ And that’s when I just gave up, and just let him have it however he wanted it,” the May 11 victim said.
“It doesn’t matter what I do for a living, it doesn’t give you the right to take it from me!” the June 16 victim shouted through tears.
She said Wynn also grew angry and forced himself on her when she brought up payment for her services.
The three victims who took the stand did not recognize the names of any of the other victims. They also say they had never pressed rape charges before they met Terrell Wynn.
Wynn will be held without bond at the Lucas County jail until is Dec. 13 sentencing.
