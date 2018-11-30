Pitt undaunted by many doubters in ACC title game vs Clemson

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has chastised fans last Sunday, at least those grousing that the Tigers 56-35 rivalry win over South Carolina was not dominating enough. Swinney clarified it's a small percentage of the fan base. Still, "I don't want anything to creep into the culture of our program. I don't want players ever to walk off the field with a win that so-called felt like a loss," he said. The Tigers are looking for a 13th win for the third time in four seasons.