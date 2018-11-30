Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam involving the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam going around involving the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry program.
The sheriff’s office says they’ve received many complaints of residents receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The purpose of the phone calls is to get victims to provide them money, either over the phone via credit card or by mailing checks and gift cards to an address outside of Monroe County.
Police say the callers can be very persistent and often use the threat of arrest and long prison terms to get people to do what they say.
Sheriff Dale Malone says no law enforcement agency will call citizens and ask for money or face arrest for any reason.
Anyone who receives a phone call like this should call Monroe County Dispatch at 734-234-7070 and report the crime.
Any citizens who receive this phone call who don’t live in Monroe County should contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.
