Michigan state representative proposes canning the Bottle and Can Bill

MONROE, MICHIGAN (WTOL) - An over 40-year-old law in Michigan could get canned in a couple of years.
Right now, the “bottle bill” lets people return their cans and bottles, getting the extra ten cents they paid for it at the store back.
State Representative Joe Bellino is proposing a law that would put an end to returning cans and bottles in stores to help increase recycling in the state.
“If he does it, we should just take all of our cans and bottles and dump them on his lawn,” said an anonymous resident of Monroe. “Let him deal with it.”
“This would help spur the conversation,” said Bellino. "We’d have better, comprehensive, curb side recycling where recycling centers in the state of Michigan to improve our averages to make them up to the mid-west average and we sorely lack that right now. That’s what this is all about.”
At just 15 percent, Michigan’s residential recycling rate is one of the lowest in the nation. The national average is 35 percent.
Some Michigan residents WTOL spoke to were not pleased about the proposal.
“That’s not fair,” said Willie Hall. “That’s not fair. People like to bring they bottles and stuff back to the store. I know that for a fact.”
“A lot of people depend on those, to take those back and get the refund,” said Eric Hood. “I think it's wrong if they do that.”
Others WTOL spoke to think the law would do more harm than good for recycling.
“You’re just going to find them in the lake, in the ditches, everything,” said anonymous. “I think we’re doing pretty good the way it is.”
Not all residents oppose it, though.
“We don’t need the bottle return,” said Phil Barton. “It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of money and it’s easier not to go out in the stink warehouse and return them.”
If passed, the proposed law wouldn’t go into effect until 2022.
Recycling isn’t the only reason behind the proposed law. Bellino also said fraudulent bottle returns from across state lines are getting more and more common; the state losing up to $13 million every year.
