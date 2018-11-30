Lance Mason formally charged with aggravated murder of ex-wife Aisha Fraser

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says Lance Mason has been indicted on six charges, including aggravated murder, for the death of his ex-wife.
The former Cuyahoga County judge is accused of repeatedly stabbing his 45-year-old ex-wife on Nov. 17 at a home on Chagrin Boulevard in the presence of their 8- and 11-year-old children.
“Aisha Fraser was viciously and cruelly taken from her children by Lance Mason’s cowardly and selfish act,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “He stole a loving mother from her children and took an exceptional teacher, neighbor, and role model from the Shaker Heights community. He will be held accountable for his barbaric act.”
According to Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, charges include:
- Aggravated murder for purposely, and with prior calculation and design, causing the death of Aisha Fraser, an unclassified felony. (Possible sentence: 20 years to Life; 25 years to Life; 30 years to Life or Life without the Possibility of Parole)
- Murder for causing the death of Aisha Fraser, as a proximate result of the offender committing a Felonious Assault against Aisha Fraser, an unclassified felony. (15 years to Life)
- Felonious assault for knowingly causing serious physical harm to Aisha Fraser, a felony of the second degree (F2). (2-8 years in prison)
- Violating a protection order for recklessly violating terms of a protection order. The charge carries a Furthermore Clause as a result of the offender violating a protection order while committing Aggravated Murder, which enhances the penalty to a felony of the third degree. (F3). (9- 36 months)
- Grand theft for purposely depriving the owner, Aisha Fraser, of her vehicle without consent and the property stolen is a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree (F4). (6 to 18 months)
- Felonious assault for knowingly causing physical harm to Officer Adam Flynt by means of an automobile. The charge carries a Furthermore Clause as a result of victim’s status as a peace officer, which enhances the penalty to a felony of the first degree (F1). (3 to 11 years)
Up until Thursday, Mason was being held in jail on charges for ramming into and injuring Shaker Heights police officer Adam Flynt while attempting to flee from the murder scene in Fraser’s vehicle.
Visitation for Fraser, a former sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary in Shaker Heights, is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. Memorial services are planned for Dec. 8.
If convicted, Mason faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility for parole. Mason will appear in a Cuyahoga County courtroom for arraignment on Dec. 4.
