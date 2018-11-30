Family in search of buyer for 22,000 square foot home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - They adopted dozens of children, many of them with special needs.
You were with the Nuzums when they built a home, fit for a family bursting at its seams.
“It was such a blessing. Everybody was happy. They had more elbow room. They grew too. They got taller,” said Joanne Nuzum about her home.
“They got out of that small fish bowl and into a big fish bowl," added her husband Scott Nuzum.
The Nuzums said they’re grateful for the help they got to build a 22,000 square foot home, complete with six large bedrooms, multiple hang out spaces, a gym and a kitchen with three sinks and four refrigerators.
It’s the perfect place for a family of 27.
“We started adopting in 1983. We lost our second child. We had a child by birth and we lost our second child and we just started adopting and we just kept adopting," Joanna explained.
Now, most of their kids are grown and just nine of them live together in the house.
“He’s (Scott, Sic) got Brittle Diabetes so it makes it really hard to keep up and maintain the place,” said Joanne.
The house has been on the market for two and a half years. There's been a little interest with a deal recently falling through. The home is zoned residential agricultural and the family wasn't able to get a use variance approved for a commercial business to move in.
“It’s a challenge. I specialize in residential. That’s where my focus has been on this and I can say, any interest I’ve been able to get has been on non-profits,” said Victoria Valle, a realtor on the listing with Danberry Realtors.
The Nuzums would love for a non-profit to come in, but that would require a change in zoning. They just hope it continues to be a place where people feel safe.
“We’ve always wanted our house to be a place that’s peaceful,” said Scott.
If you’re interested or have an idea for the home, contact Victoria Valle here.
