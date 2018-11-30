Christmas play to proceed despite complaints of Jesus’ name

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - A Christmas play will go on in Webster Parish, even if it mentions the name of Jesus. A nonprofit organization made the announcement hours after receiving complaints about the religious reference during a play at school earlier this week.
According to the Minden Junior Service League, some people who watched the play raised questions about the use of Jesus' name. As a result, according to a Facebook post, public schools will not be allowed to attend the play.
“Today, the Junior Service League of Minden fell victim to the politics of the public school system and the religious debate that is abundantly present in their path. After our first performance this morning, several in attendance felt it was necessary to report us for the mention of the reason for the season, Jesus," a statement posted on Facebook read.
The post stated the play also talks about the positive uses of social media, encourages teamwork and promotes forgiveness. The 30-minute long play also includes a 2-minute religious reference and does not include a manger scene.
The Minden JSL performs the play every other year and it is free to anyone who attends. Members of the Minden JSL volunteer their time to practice and use their own money to pay for props and decorations, according to the Facebook post. Members started preparing for the play over the summer.
Hours after receiving the complaints, the Minden JSL chose to proceed with their original script; however, public schools will not be able to attend.
Toward the end of the emotional post, the Minden JSL stated to children who wanted to see the play, “We are so very sorry. You are the reason we do this. You are why we do this play. Have no fear. We will regroup. We will play on and you will see another performance by the Minden Junior Service League play.”
The Minden JSL will perform three times Friday morning with one open to public school students. The play will be open at 11:00 a.m. at the Minden High School’s auditorium if parents want to pull their children out of school; however, the absences may not be excused by the school system.
The play is typically for children in kindergarten through the 3rd grade.
Ryan Gatti, Louisiana State Senator for District 36, reacted to Minden JSL’s post.
