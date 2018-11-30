The Christmas Cave is unlike any Christmas attraction around, and it’s right here in Ohio

(WTOL) - If you’re looking for a Christmas experience that’s unlike any other, you won’t even have to leave the state.
Just jump on US 23 and take a 4-hour drive down to Minford (southeast of Cincinnati) to check out The Christmas Cave at White Gravel Mines.
According to Only In Your State, the cave features thousands of lights and biblical scenes illustrating the birth of Christ.
The mile-long attraction is self-guided and free of charge.
Just bring $2 for parking.
The Christmas Cave is open on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
