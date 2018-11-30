Call 11 For Action: Parqwood Apartment residents to have hot water after weeks without

TOLEDO (WTOL) - After weeks without hot water, relief is on the way for Parqwood Apartment residents.
Debbie Monagan with the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority confirmed on Friday that the parts are in for a boiler in the Parqwood Apartment complex. Up until now, residents say they were without hot water for nearly four weeks.
Monagan says LMHA expects the hot water to be working by Friday evening.
Action could have been taken by the City of Toledo if the Parqwood Apartment complex remained without hot water.
"It would not be unreasonable of us to say within five business days, you can have this repaired. It can be deemed unfit and we would be talking about displacement of tenants," Toledo Commissioner of Codes Dennis Kennedy said.
Residents like Vanessa Golston said it’s been this way for three and a half weeks.
"I'm worried about my health because I can get disinfectant, sanitize things, but I've still got cold water," Golston said.
That’s why the City of Toledo is monitoring the situation.
Apartment management company McCormack Baron, which is based out of St. Louis, said the reason it’s taking so long is that the boiler needed a custom-made part.
On Thursday, Toledo City Council members Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes visited people living in the Parqwood Apartments. Sykes assured them that the city is looking into helping them get their hot water back.
Sykes said he plans to stay in contact with the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority and the management company, McCormack Baron.
“My goal is to get them to pro-rate these individuals rent, and get them some programs in here because I understand they don’t have programs and have a better relationship with the residents that are paying to live here, it’s their home,” Sykes said.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.