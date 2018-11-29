18-year-old enters Alford plea in shooting death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An 18-year-old Toledoan entered an Alford plea on Thursday to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. Tavon Tucker had been charged with murder.
In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit the act, but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.
Police say he shot and killed Deshawn Gott back in January, when Tucker was 17. The shooting occurred on Woodland and City Park in central Toledo.
Tucker will be sentenced Dec. 20.
Tucker’s case was moved over to adult court, his extensive juvenile record playing a part in the move, according to prosecutors.
A 15-year-old teen was also arrested in the shooting. He was being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
In February, Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olender said the amount of teens being charged with murder in Lucas County is alarming.
"Although this is a new year, this eight in the past 12 months I've had. I have been in this position for 11 years now, and this is by far the most we have seen in one 12-month period," Olender said.
A motive for this murder is unknown, but Olender said it appears to be a robbery gone bad.
Gott posted pictures of himself on his Facebook page at Hollywood Casino, mentioning he had won big.
