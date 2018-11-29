Tickets for Yanks-Red Sox in London in June cost $38-$493

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, setup preparations take place for the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Tickets for Major League Baseball's first games in Britain will cost a king’s ransom. Premium seats at London's Olympic Stadium will cost 385 pounds ($493) for the games between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Boston Red Sox on June 29 and 30. The top non-premium seats near the infield cost 320 pounds ($410). (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) (Matt Dunham)