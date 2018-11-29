Suspects steal $1,000 at west Toledo grocery store

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was a regular run to the grocery store for one west Toledo woman. Until she was unable to purchase her groceries after two people conspired together to steal her wallet and more.
“I was hyperventilating,” remembered Brenda Podzinski. “I was crying, I was in shock that somebody would do that."
"Why us you know? We're just trying to get through the holidays,” said Joseph Podzinski. “And trying to support our kids our families and I just don't understand it."
Christmas is usually an exciting time for families. Stockings hung, a Christmas tree decorated with gifts underneath, but for the Podzinski’s putting gifts under their tree will be much harder this year.
“Another customer had started yelling the guy in the green hat took your wallet,” remembered Brenda Podzinski.
Brenda was shopping at the Kroger on West Alexis Road for her family and grandmother Sunday around 6 p.m. when a woman interrupted her and began shouting.
At the same time, a man approached their cart and stole Brenda’s wallet out of her purse containing more than $1,000 and all of her personal information.
“They were taking from my family, my grandmother’s household, my kids mouths, their Christmas,” said Brenda. “It’s horrible, it’s a very horrible feeling to go through.”
While Brenda and her friend tried to chase the suspects, they couldn’t find them. They immediately got with Kroger’s security team and filed a police report.
Toledo Police said video is not available at this time, but they are investigating.
Brenda’s husband, Joseph, was home with their kids at the time. He is on disability and unable to work and hopes the suspects will return the wallet and their sense of security.
“I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” said Joseph Podzinski. “And I don’t know if they have a family, but I know they probably wouldn’t like it to happen to them.”
Brenda is working overtime to make up for their loss while Joseph is selling some of their belongings to get by.
They not only want to catch whoever did this, but warn you to be vigilant while shopping and say you should keep your items concealed and on you or very close to you.
“It’s scary, I’ve gone to that Kroger since I was little,” said Brenda. “I’ve never had a problem with it ever and everybody thinks ‘oh it won’t happen to me’ until it does. And that was me, it doesn’t happen to me, well it did.”
Police say if you have any information about this incident you should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Police say thefts do happen during the holiday season and advise you to be on the lookout and report anything suspicious or missing. They say even if it is something small a report can help connect crimes, suspects or show hot spots in the city where they need to be focusing their attention.
