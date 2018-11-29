Spice up your Christmas cheer with some Taco Bell holiday merchandise

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You can’t have Christmas without the eggnog, candy canes and...fire sauce?
Taco Bell is ensuring that you won’t be the bland one at your company’s Christmas party with tons of holiday merchandise.
You can opt for the Taco Bell Christmas sweater, or go even bigger with a Taco Bell onesie.
The collection is a sequel to their Thanksgiving line, which quickly sold out.
Give them something to taco bout this holiday season!
You can snag Taco Bell’s holiday line on their website.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.