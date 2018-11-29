One more day to donate Coats for Christmas in Findlay

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A 30-year tradition in Findlay is helping keep people in need warm this winter.
Coats for Christmas has been held at Findlay’s City Dry Cleaning since 1987.
This year, an estimated 4,000 coats will be handed out to people who may not be able to afford one.
All this week, people can donate slightly used coats, which the dry cleaners will clean. It’s a simple act that can go a long way for the less fortunate.
“You know it is cold out it’s snowing today, and if you don’t have a coat, that’s not a good thing. And to take care of that one item for so many people really gives them a big boost, just takes that problem off of their back,” said Paul Kramer, owner of City Dry Cleaning.
Coat pickup will be Saturday December 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday December 9 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Glenwood Middle School. There will also be handouts of hats, gloves and scarves.
