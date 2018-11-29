Need extra cash? Census Bureau is hiring census takers, other positions nationwide

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The city of Toledo announced it received information on Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau on its plans to hire workers for the 2020 census.
Thousands of people are being hired across the country to assist with the U.S. Census count, and you can earn extra income while helping your community.
The bureau is hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff.
To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen.
The application process takes about 30 minutes. You'll need your Social Security number, home address, email address, phone number and your date and place of birth. Veterans who are claiming preference also need to submit documentation of eligibility.
According to the census jobs website, census takers working in Lucas County will be paid $16 per hour. Census takers also receive reimbursement for mileage and expenses, where applicable. Census workers are paid weekly and the schedule is flexible.
To check to see what the rate of pay is in your county, visit the jobs website HERE.
If selected, you will receive an email with information on completing your background check and hiring paperwork. These steps must be completed to receive information about training. The process can take several weeks from job offer to your first day of training.
