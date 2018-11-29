Mystery ballot could sway control of Alaska state government

FILE-This Sept. 13, 2012, file photo shows Kathryn Dodge, a candidate for the Alaska House District 1 seat in Fairbanks, Alaska. Dodge, a Democrat, is tied with Republican Bart LeBon, and the race could go to a recount on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, if officials decide to discard an absentee ballot that came in with no other supporting documentation to determine whether it was legally cast. (Sam Harrel/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP, file) (Sam Harrel)