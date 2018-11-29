Lanes closed on SB I-75 due to crash, major delays seen on NB I-75

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on southbound I-75 Thursday morning.
The crash happened on southbound I-75 between I-75 and I-475 near mile marker 191.
Police say the right lanes of southbound I-75 are closed due to the crash.
Drivers should use an alternate route on your morning commute.
Major delays are also being seen on northbound I-75 near Wales Road.
Drivers will need to add an extra 40 minutes to their commute if traveling that way.
