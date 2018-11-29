Lanes closed on SB I-75 due to crash, major delays seen on NB I-75

Lanes closed on SB I-75 due to crash, major delays seen on NB I-75
By WTOL Newsroom | November 29, 2018 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 9:37 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on southbound I-75 Thursday morning.

The crash happened on southbound I-75 between I-75 and I-475 near mile marker 191.

Police say the right lanes of southbound I-75 are closed due to the crash.

Drivers should use an alternate route on your morning commute.

Major delays are also being seen on northbound I-75 near Wales Road.

Drivers will need to add an extra 40 minutes to their commute if traveling that way.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.