First Alert Forecast: Accumulating snow before weekend warmth

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An isolated light flurry is possible this morning with a frigid feel. Temperatures will start off in the mid 20s. Steadier but still light snow will begin near lunch and continue into the afternoon.
Most will see less than a half inch of accumulation. Highs today will struggle to reach the lower 30s.
Tonight temperatures will slowly rise through the lower 30s with a rain/snow mix picking up after midnight with some lingering by sunrise.
Friday will start with a light rain/snow mix and slowly dry out through the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to rise too, with highs near 40 degrees!
This Weekend: Big warm up as highs climb into the lower 50s, but soaking showers will take over much of Saturday afternoon.
