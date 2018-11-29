Family Focus: Local district goes on offense to prevent drivers from buzzing past school buses

**Please share this video so the word gets out!** We REALLY want people to stop for school buses. We have tried to make this happen in multiple ways and have so far been unsuccessful in getting some people to cooperate. We hope this video makes a difference. The second video clip involving the school bus is not from our school system, it is from Graham, Washington. The children were not struck by the vehicle. Please... STOP FOR FLASHING RED LIGHTS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ROAD!