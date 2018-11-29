Family, community members and top city officials gather to honor Malachi Barnes Wednesday night

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A community gathered together Wednesday night for a vigil at Spring Elementary in honor of three-year-old Malachi Barnes, who was shot and killed Thanksgiving night.
“Those that are out there, you know who did this. You know who did,” said Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes.
Police said a car pulled up next to a vehicle with three children inside and opened fire. Police say the father of the children, Anthony Barnes, was driving the car.
Malachi Barnes was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and was shot. His father drove him to the hospital where he later died.
Police said the car Barnes was in was “littered with bullets.”
“This is just a total travesty,” said Gary Johnson, Toledo city councilman. “This is an injustice that can’t be lived with. Three-year-old children being shot to death by drive-by’s can’t happen.”
Along with family and community members, top city officials were there speaking out demanding justice for Malachi.
“Thanksgiving is supposed to be a day of thanking God for all the blessings that we receive throughout the year,” said Ray Wood, President of the NAACP Toledo. “That’s what we’re supposed to be talking about right now. But we’re talking about a life that ended much too soon.”
“We as citizens of Toledo and as elected officials, we have to do our part,” said Sykes. “We’ve had 39 murders in this town, that’s one too many.”
Toledo Police are still investigating the shooting and don’t think it was random.
Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward to anyone with information. You can call them at 419-255-1111 and remain anonymous.
