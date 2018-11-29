Dog owners, check your pet’s food: Recall underway for feed with possibly too much Vitamin D

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you feed your dog food from Sunshine Mills Inc. - maker of Evolve, Sportsman's Pride and Triumph brands - check your labels.
A voluntary recall has been issued by Sunshine Mills for select products, due to possibly elevated levels of Vitamin D.
The products are:
- 14 LB Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0
- 28 LB Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7
- 40 LB Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food,Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0
- 40 LB Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0
- 3.5 LB Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6
- 16 LB Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3
- 30 LB Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0
Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019. The Best Buy Code can be located on the back of each bag.
According to the FDA notice, consumers should stop feeding the products listed above.
Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.
Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting any of these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.
The above products were distributed in retail stores within the United States as well as some export distributors in Japan, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Israel, Canada and South Korea.
Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the retailer for a full refund.
There are no other Evolve®, Sportsman’s Pride® or Triumph® products affected by this recall.
Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at 800-705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
