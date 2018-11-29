Crews working to get car out of water following crash

(WTOL) - Crews are on the scene of a car found in the water Thursday morning.
The car was found at 2135 Ottawa River Road.
Police say one car crossed the center line and was hit by another car, causing the first car to go sideways into the water.
Police say there were only minor injuries involved in the crash.
Weather conditions may have played a factor but police are unsure at this time.
Crews are now working to get the car out of the water.
The driver who crossed the center line is being cited for going left of center.
