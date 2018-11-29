Patchy Fog & Freezing Drizzle Out the Door!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Light drizzle and freezing drizzle will remain in our area through 9 AM along with areas of patchy to dense fog. More dense fog is expected west of 75. Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing in the low 30s, watch for slick spots on the roads.
The afternoon will dry out and warm up! The sky will turn mostly cloudy as highs reach near 40!
Soaking rain pushing in for the weekend. Much of Saturday will have moderate, steady rainfall with an east breeze. Highs will reach the mid 40s.
Sunday will have a few off and on showers with a warmer feel! Highs will reach into the lower 50s.
