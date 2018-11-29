City of Toledo warns against phone scam that shows city number on caller ID

TOLEDO (WTOL) - City officials are warning people about a phone scammer that spurred several complaints on Thursday.
According to the city, several Toledoans received a call from a person presenting himself as “working for the city of Toledo” and asked for money via credit card.
The caller ID showed “Toledo City of” and the person was very convincing that he is a city of Toledo employee.
This scam appears to be “spoofing,” where the malicious party grabs the city phone number and inserts it in their system. Several reports stated it was a city number that came through, but the caller represented himself as a Toledo Edison employee.
A city of Toledo employee will NEVER call a person and ask for personal information like credit card information or a Social Security number.
Anyone receiving such a call should hang up.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.